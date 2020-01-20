Gain City spreads CNY cheer to needy families in the North West

Gain City's managing director Mr Kenny Teo (in yellow shirt) and his staff volunteered their Saturday morning to clean, pack and distribute festive cheers to more than 220 families at Blocks 244 and 245 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 as part of the WeCare @ North West - Service Weeks. This year, the campaign, which began in 2014, reached out to 10,000 rental household units across 43 blocks in the north-west district. The North West Community Development Council (CDC) partners corporate companies, schools and grassroots organisations to distribute WeCare festive packs and provides home improvement services and essentials to needy families.