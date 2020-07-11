Gan Kim Yong's GRC team wins with 58.6% in Chua Chu Kang

PAP candidate for Choa Chu Kang GRC Gan Kim Yong speaking to the media at the nomination centre at Jurong Pioneer Junior College, 30 Jun 2020.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong has retained the Chua Chu Kang GRC, winning 58.64 per cent of the valid votes.

The PAP team’s winning margin is lower that the 76.89 per cent of the vote in the last general election in 2015.

Mr Gan, 61, who has been constantly in the news since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, has led the Chua Chu Kang GRC team since 2011.

The other veteran in the team is Ms Low Yen Ling, 45, Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Education, Trade and Industry), who has been an MP since 2015.

The remaining members of the GRC are lawyer Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, 39, and banker Mr Don Wee, 43.

Against them is the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) with Mr Francis Yuen, 70, a former Republic of Singapore Air Force colonel, law school undergraduate Mr Choo Shaun Ming, 23, fire safety engineer Mr Abdul Rahman Mohamad, 67, and Mr Tan Meng Wah, 57, who was previously with the Institute of Policy Studies.

The PSP received 41.36 per cent of the votes.

The two opposing teams had a very restrained campaign, with no one taking pot-shots. Instead, they tried to win over voters with their party’s line.

The PAP asked for a strong mandate and spoke of the five-year plan they have drawn up for the constituency.

The PSP asked voters to support a credible opposition. The team also focused on constituency concerns, such as speeding up the completion of the two hawker centres (in Chua Chu Kang and Yew Tee) from 2026 to around 2023 if elected, so residents can enjoy lower-cost meal options. - THE STRAITS TIMES