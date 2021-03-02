Gang member gets jail and caning for sneaking gun into Singapore to 'scare' rival gang

A secret society member here bought a gun in Malaysia for about $1,400 and smuggled it back to Singapore so he could use it to "scare" members of another gang whom he was unhappy with.

Food stall operator Muhammad Ikram Abdul Aziz kept the weapon with eight bullets in his Jurong West flat and was caught when Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers raided the unit in an unrelated case.

The 26-year-old Singaporean was sentenced yesterday to seven years and 10 months' jail with six strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of a Shooters Sea Hawk pistol.

The case involving his friend, Amirul Asyraff Muhammad Junus, also 26, is still pending.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norine Tan said the two men were close friends and had played football for the under-18 team of Tanjong Pagar United in 2012. They later joined the same secret society.

In January 2019, Amirul found out that a man known as "Faris" had beaten up Amirul's former wife outside Club Baliza in Marina Square.

She later told Amirul that Faris belonged to another gang.

The DPP said: "Amirul told Ikram about this incident to convey his unhappiness and asked Ikram for his advice on how to solve the problem."

Ikram then decided to buy a gun to scare the members of the other gang and show them that Amirul could not be bullied.

Ikram went to a tattoo shop in a Johor Baru shopping mall in February 2019 and met a man known only as "Boy JB".

Boy JB told Ikram that he would find a gun for him, and the pair exchanged mobile phone numbers. Ikram went back to Malaysia a few days later and gave $900 to Boy JB.

Ikram returned to Johor Baru with his parents in a car in March 2019 and deposited RM1,500 (S$500) to Boy JB's bank account.

Boy JB met Ikram later that day to hand him the weapon, a pistol magazine and eight bullets.

Ikram was in his rented condominium unit in Johor Baru at around 4am when he wrapped the items in a towel before placing them in a bag. The court heard that he smuggled the illicit items back to Singapore the next day.

The DPP said: "Ikram decided to bring the gun back while travelling with his parents as he observed that the Customs officers would seldom check his belongings if he was travelling with his parents."

The offence came to light on Oct 8, 2019, when two CNB officers detained Ikram at the void deck of Block 731, Jurong West Street 72, for suspected drug consumption.