Gardens by the Bay raises retirement age to 65

Gardens by the Bay is raising the retirement age of workers to 65, from the statutory requirement of 62 - a move commended by labour chief Ng Chee Meng, who called on more employers to take the step.

A higher retirement age allows older workers to continue to earn an income and contribute, he said.

"(Older workers) have experience and are valuable assets. Employers should value... our older workers," said Mr Ng, who is National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general.

"NTUC fully supports this initiative by the Gardens. It is something that we hope other employers will follow."

A unionised company under the Attractions, Resorts and Entertainment Union (Areu), Gardens by the Bay has 20 workers older than 60. It is a not-for-profit company. Its pledge to raise the retirement age to 65 was formalised yesterday - in a memorandum of understanding signed between Gardens by the Bay and Areu, and witnessed by Mr Ng. It will take effect next year.

According to NTUC, about 20 unionised companies have either voluntarily raised their retirement ages or do not stipulate any retirement age in workers' employment contracts, which means that they can work for as long as they wish to.

The statutory retirement age has been 62 for nearly two decades. It was last raised in 1999 from 60 to 62. But companies must offer re-employment to eligible workers up to age 67. This was raised from 65 last year.

Some employers re-employ older workers on the same terms, while others offer re-employment with reduced salary and benefits.

In May, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo announced the formation of a work group that will address older workers' concerns as the workforce ages.

Mr Abdul Aziz Ismail, 61, an engineering manager at Gardens by the Bay, said: "It is a relief to know (the retirement age) has been raised to 65. I would like to work here for a longer time as I like the working environment."