GCE A-level results out on Feb 21

Students collecting their GCE A-level results can do so next Friday, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The results will be released at 2.30pm at the schools.

Precautionary measures will be put in place in light of the Covid-19 situation. Those who are collecting their results in person must declare their travel history and take their temperature before arriving in school.

Students will also collect their results in smaller groups in classrooms, instead of gathering in the school halls.

Those who are unwell, on a Quarantine Order, on a Leave of Absence, or affected by travel restrictions should not report to their schools, the ministry said.

Instead, they can check their results online through the results release system on Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's (SEAB) website from 3pm, using their SingPass or system-generated passwords.

PRIVATE CANDIDATES

Previously, only private candidates were able to access their results online.

Private candidates will receive their results by post.

Candidates who are eligible for SingPass but have not activated it will receive a SingPass PIN mailer by next Wednesday.

SEAB will provide candidates who are not eligible for SingPass with login details via e-mail.

Applications for admissions or scholarships to the autonomous universities can be done online.

The universities will make alternative arrangements for any admission assessments for those who cannot be present, in light of the epidemic.