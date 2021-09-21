Gear up for eco-friendly evening fun at the Science Centre

Workshops including activities such as turning trash into household items will be held at Untame After Dark at the Science Centre.

The young and old can play arcade games and shop till they drop when the Science Centre throws open its doors for some eco-friendly night-time fun in December.

Dubbed Untame After Dark, the event will run from Dec 3 to Dec 5 and feature a light installation and mirror maze. It will start at 6.30pm and end at 10.30pm.

There will be performances by bands from Nanyang Technological University and National University of Singapore, and the winners of the Singapore Science Buskers challenge.

Now into its second year, the event is part of a three-month celebration of sustainability and green efforts that kicks off on Oct 2 and till the year end, and is organised by the Science Centre.

First up on the calendar is the Steam festival. It starts on Oct 2 and is targeted at children aged three to six, who will learn about renewable energy and try their hand at programming a robot to clean up trash. There will be three other segments, culminating in the clutch of events in December.

At the launch of the Untame series last Thursday, Science Centre chief executive Lim Tit Meng said: "Sustainability stands as the cornerstone of the event, with initiatives designed to promote public education on what building a sustainable future really means for people like you and me."

For those not keen to head down in person, there will be virtual events, including a digital game where players complete missions online or on-ground to restore ravaged environments.

Onsite activities include workshops to turn trash like snack packaging into household items, and a pop-up farmer's market, where guests can find local produce that promote food sustainability.

Members of the public can also contribute bottle caps to the Science Centre to create a record-breaking mural 14m wide and 2m high. The bottle caps can be dropped off at the Science Centre entrances, KidsStop, or collection points in the Jurong area.

The closing date for sending them in is Nov 26 and the mural will be unveiled the next day, after which it will be installed at the Science Centre's Kinetic Garden.

Tickets for the Steam festival are priced at $18 for adults and $60 for children, while passes for the other three segments are between $29.90 and $80.

The basic pass for the virtual game is free.