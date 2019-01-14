Gearing up for Pongal
Last-minute shoppers flocked to Little India yesterday to buy items such as sugarcane, vegetables and fruits, all important components of the annual Pongal festival.
Pongal is traditionally celebrated by farmers in India to give thanks for a year of bountiful harvest, and the festival is celebrated for three days in Singapore from tomorrow to Thursday, although the festivities and activities related to it will go on till Feb 10.
