Geography programme led to internships at stat boards

(Above) Foong Ru Hui during her internship at NParks.

Their passion for geography landed them internships with two big local organisations.

Students Foong Ru Hui and Neo Tung Yin, both 18, were part of the Geography Talent Development Programme, organised by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in collaboration with the National University of Singapore (NUS) Geography Department, National Institute of Education (NIE) and the Geography Teachers' Association (GTA).

As part of the programme, they were offered the opportunity to apply for a two-week internship with selected statutory boards.

The internship was from late November to early December last year.

Ru Hui, from Dunman High School, applied for the National Parks Board (NParks) as she was interested in Singapore's greenery.

She told The New Paper: "I found that green spaces played a great part in enhancing the liveability of the estate I lived in."

She was posted to the Horticulture and Operations branch at Singapore Botanic Gardens, and worked on mapping The Learning Forest and Jacob Ballas Children's Garden.

During her internship, Ru Hui used Geographical Information Systems (GIS) software to digitise, georeference and classify map elements to create digital maps.

But new skills were not the only thing she took from her stint at NParks - she had the chance to interact with staff from her department.

She said: "Their passion for their work inspired me to start thinking about the type of work that I would feel a sense of purpose for."

I found that green spaces played a great part in enhancing the liveability of the estate I lived in. Foong Ru Hui, on her internship stint with the National Parks Board

Ru Hui, who is currently taking H2 and H3 geography under the A-level syllabus, said that she will consider working in a related field as her experience has allowed her to gain a better appreciation for the natural environment.

Tung Yin, from Raffles Institution (Junior College), applied to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

She said: "I wanted to experience the work that goes into urban planning and how geography could be applied in the working world."

She was part of the Physical Planning, East Department where she did research for planning areas in the eastern parts of Singapore and learnt more about aspects of urban planning.

She said that she gained a better appreciation about the world around her.

I wanted to learn and experience the work that goes into urban planning and how geography could be applied in the working world. Neo Tung Yin, an intern with the Urban Redevelopment Authority

"I learned about considering different perspectives and stakeholders because our city environment has a wide diversity of people and organisations and everyone has varying needs that need to be met."

Tung Yin is taking H2 geography under the A-level syllabus and hopes to work in the industry in the future.

"I believe urban planning is highly relevant to help Singapore remain sustainable and liveable while also making it a great city to live, work and play."