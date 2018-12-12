German burger joint a hit with Chope Diners' Choice voters

German burger chain Hans im Gluck, which opened its first outlet in Orchard Road in December last year, was voted New Restaurant Of The Year and Japanese-inspired steakhouse Fat Cow won Restaurant Of The Year at the Chope Diners' Choice restaurant awards.

Diners voted for their favourite restaurants in 10 categories in the fifth edition of the awards.

Mr Marco Basile, the Asia Pacific regional general manager of Hans im Gluck, said the award "recognises the staff's efforts to offer guests a unique and unforgettable dining experience built around quality gourmet burgers".

The 33-year-old said the award comes at an opportune time as the chain is celebrating its first anniversary. It opened its fourth outlet in VivoCity on Dec 1.

The New Restaurant Of The Year award is presented by Straits Times Food (ST Food), while the Restaurant Of The Year is presented by DBS PayLah!.

New awards this year include Deal-icious Restaurant Of The Year, won by Wild Honey, which serves all-day breakfast; Hottest Group Dining Hangout, which went to New Ubin Seafood; and "IT" Restaurant Of The Year, won by The Dempsey Cookhouse & Bar.

Another new category, Regional Fan Favourite, went to the Yum Cha chain of restaurants in Hong Kong, which serves dim sum and modern Chinese food. The White Rabbit restaurant in Harding Road was voted Most Romantic Restaurant for the third year running.

More than 1,800 restaurants were nominated in all categories.

Ms Jean Wee, 32, general manager for Chope Singapore, said the voting patterns "tell us that restaurant dining goes beyond culinary excellence and is, in fact, a very personal experience".

ST Food was the official media partner and One FM was the official radio station for Chope Diners' Choice this year.