Germany set to be SHN-free travel spot for Singaporeans

The Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme means this will be the first time Singaporeans will be able to travel without quarantine in more than a year.

Singapore will take another step closer to living with Covid-19 when fully vaccinated Singapore residents will be allowed to travel to Germany and return home without having to serve a stay-home notice (SHN).

It will start on Sept 8.

The latest easing of travel restrictions comes under a new Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme announced yesterday.

As part of the scheme, Singapore will open its borders to vaccinated travellers from selected countries, starting with Germany and Brunei.

As Germany currently allows unrestricted entry for Singapore residents, the scheme means that people will be able to fly there and back without being quarantined.

TESTS

They will be required to take several polymerase chain reaction tests, including one before the flight back home. The scheme is not open to children under the age of 12 as they cannot be vaccinated.

This will be the first time Singaporeans will be able to travel without quarantine in more than a year, and speaking at a press conference yesterday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said: "The vaccinated travel lanes with Germany and Brunei mark a measured start to the resumption of air travel, with an essential set of safeguards.

"This is a new modality in our reopening, which has been enabled by the progress in vaccination in Singapore and other parts of the world.

"We will implement the vaccinated travel lanes cautiously. We are starting with two countries, with designated flights and a set of essential safeguards.

"This will allow us to learn from the experience and enhance our processes, before any further expansion of the scheme."

EU Asia Holidays' managing director Ong Hanjie told The New Paper that within an hour of the announcement yesterday, he started receiving inquiries about tours to Germany.

Said Mr Ong: "Singaporeans are excited because they have not been able to travel for more than a year.

"Germany was a popular destination for Singaporeans to travel to as part of a tour of European countries before the pandemic because of its rich culture and history. This new travel lanes will give them a chance to spend more time in the country and go to vineyards and chateaus on top of usual cities like Berlin and Munich."

Dynasty Travel's director of public relations and communications Alicia Seah believes many Singaporeans are itching to go on a holiday abroad.

"Some may wait for the initial price surge for flights to pass, but we can expect that quite a few will be eyeing travelling at the end of the year," she said.

"This will include families with older children who are vaccinated, travelling during the school holidays and others looking for a break during the festive season."

APPLAUD

Travel experts applauded the use of vaccinated travel lanes.

Ms Lavinia Rajaram, Asia-Pacific head of communications for Expedia, told TNP: "The vaccinated travel lane offers a safe and assuring way for Singaporeans to travel internationally. With greater protection from Covid-19 as a result of being vaccinated, this significantly reduces the risk of travellers being infected on their travels."

Scott Dunn Asia general manager Mike Harlow said the controlled and calibrated nature of the vaccinated travel lane is expected as the coronavirus is still prevalent and several countries are still many months away from getting to high rates of vaccination.

"It will provide great insights on how to open up further and safely," he said.

Mr Nicholas Lim, Asia chief executive officer of The Travel Corporation, said countries in Europe and North America with high vaccination rates among its population are likely to be next on the list.

Mr Iswaran said some Singaporeans will be concerned at the risk brought about by the latest move for travel, while others may ask for more safety measures to be eased.

Asking for patience, understanding and support, Mr Iswaran said: "As an open and small economy, our connectivity with the rest of the world is essential, if not existential. That is why we need to start reopening.

"The longer our borders remain closed, the greater the risk of lasting damage to our economy, our livelihoods and our status as an aviation hub."

