Get accurate red light and speed camera alerts

Motorist's mobile application, with the Co-Driver audio feature, will incorporate data from Traffic Police on the location of speed and red-light cameras.

The Traffic Police (TP) has partnered with automotive platform Motorist and launched a feature that alerts drivers to red-light and speed cameras.

This is the first time TP has partnered with a third-party application to enforce road safety and discourage reckless driving practices such as speeding.

The audio feature Co-Driver was introduced in Motorist's mobile application on June 8.

The app will incorporate data from TP on the locations of speed and red-light cameras.

Drivers who activate the feature on the app will receive real-time audio alerts on the cameras, as well as reminders to drive safely and courteously.

Unlike other apps, Co-Driver also provides audio cues on red zones for Police Speed Laser Cameras.

These cameras can be found at 53 locations, typically at speeding hot spots and accident-prone and high-risk areas such as overhead bridges, corners and bends.

The TP commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner Gerald Lim, said: "Speeding and red-light running are serious traffic violations that could cause injuries or deaths... This initiative complements the current suite of traffic enforcement cameras, which will help shape motorists' behaviour so that unsafe and irresponsible driving can be prevented."

While other apps typically rely on crowd-sourced warnings for red-light and traffic cameras - and can be outdated - Co-Driver will receive verified and updated information from TP.

The total number of traffic offences recorded by TP rose from 152,700 in 2015 to 181,000 in 2018.

Besides speed cameras and red-light cameras, there are plans to include audio alerts for bus lane hours, ERP timings and rates, and traffic incidents in Co-Driver.