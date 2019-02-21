Get free ang pow vouchers from Audio House worth $100 to $888

Customers can use e-vouchers to offset prices of items storewide at Audio House.

Chinese New Year may be over officially, but the celebrations continue at Audio House.

In collaboration with The New Paper, the homegrown electronics and appliances retailer will be hosting a hongbao giveaway for TNP readers from today to Feb 26 at its 72 Bendemeer Road premises.

Each free red packet, which will be given out before any purchase, comes with $100 to $888 worth of Audio House e-vouchers that can be redeemed on items storewide, limited to one redemption per customer.

The e-vouchers can be spent at the store immediately or be kept for future use, and can be used on top of the lowest promotion prices.

Audio House retails all top-brand home appliances, including air-conditioners, television sets, fridges, washers, dryers, water heaters, kitchen items such as hobs and hoods, and more.

Mr Alvin Lee, Audio House's managing director, told TNP: "This makes the promotion really special, as customers are not required to purchase anything, and yet get free hongbao."

This giveaway is set to be the biggest promotion Audio House has ever had, and the company expects to distribute at least $600,000 worth of e-vouchers in this campaign. The e-vouchers will be available in $20 denominations and can be used to offset $20 from every $100 spent. They can be accumulated to be used together.

PRICE MATCH

For instance, customers can offset part of a $1,000 purchase with $200 worth of e-vouchers (using 10 $20 e-vouchers), and pay only $800.

Best of all, Audio House has a special price-match policy, promising to match all lowest prices in the Singapore market.

Shoppers simply need to provide photographic proof of products sold at a lower price elsewhere by other local and authorised retailers (online or offline), and Audio House will match those prices.

On top of its promise to make its products the most affordable in Singapore, Audio House has made it possible for customers to use their e-vouchers to offset the final prices for further savings.

Mr Lee said the company hopes to give out 6,000 red packets worth at least $100 each during the course of the campaign, to attract new customers.

It wants those who have never been to Audio House to visit its showroom and learn more about the variety of products it offers.

He said: "Many customers know we sell TVs, but we offer much more than that. We have almost every appliance you will need in your home."