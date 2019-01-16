Get free hongbao packets with copy of The New Paper

Welcome a prosperous new year with a set of exclusive China Life Insurance Singapore x The New Paper red packets.

Head to the following MRT stations tomorrow and get a free set of hongbao packets when you pick up a copy of The New Paper.

The MRT stations are: Bishan, Braddell, Bugis, City Hall, Dhoby Ghaut, Novena, Orchard, Raffles Place, Somerset, Tampines, Tanjong Pagar and Toa Payoh.

Redemptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis, while stocks last. Each redemption is limited to one pack of hongbao. Only one redemption a reader.