Get free TNP red packets

Jan 15, 2019 06:00 am

Welcome a prosperous new year with a set of exclusive China Life Insurance Singapore x The New Paper red packets.

Head to the following MRT stations on Thursday and get a free set of hongbao packets when you pick up a copy of The New Paper.

The MRT stations are: Bishan, Braddell, Bugis, City Hall, Dhoby Ghaut, Novena, Orchard, Raffles Place, Somerset, Tampines, Tanjong Pagar, and Toa Payoh.

Redemptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis, while stocks last. Each redemption is limited to one pack of hongbao. Only one redemption per reader.

