Get the latest news, videos from ST and BT on Google Nest Hub

The device acts as the control centre for smart home devices.

Technology giant Google has launched the Google Nest Hub, a smart display that puts the voice-activated Google Assistant software at your fingertips.

Under a tie-up with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Nest Hub users can get news and video feeds from The Straits Times and The Business Times, which are published by the media company.

They can issue the device voice commands to tune in to six news programmes from SPH. ST subscribers can also buy the smart display, which has a seven-inch screen and built-in speakers, at a 37 per cent discount.

The Nest Hub acts as the command-and-control centre for all compatible smart home devices, including light bulbs, smart plugs and surveillance cameras.

For instance, the Nest Hub listens to voice commands from users to display the latest news from The Straits Times, browse recipes from Food Network, stream videos from YouTube and listen to music from Spotify. Users can also tap and swipe on the Nest Hub's display to do so.

Besides using voice commands to ask for help from the Google Assistant, Nest Hub users can control the device by tapping and swiping its touchscreen. They will also be able to see responses on the display from the Google Assistant, such as their daily commute on Google Maps.

Users can browse recipes from Food Network, stream videos from YouTube and listen to music from Spotify. They can also control other compatible smart home devices using the Nest Hub and Xiaomi's home security cameras.

It is available at Challenger, Courts, M1 and the online Google Store at $189. New and existing ST subscribers can buy the Nest Hub for $119, $70 off the retail price, until Aug 9.

For more information, go to stsub.com.sg/nesthub or call 6388-3838.

Customers who buy the Google Nest Hub from Challenger, Courts and M1 will receive a Xiaomi home security camera that works with the Google Assistant for free. The same promotion will be available in the Google Store next month.

SPH deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan said the media company is excited to continue its partnership with Google.

"Google Nest Hub's voice-enabled technology and display will allow users easier access to a whole suite of SPH's media content," he said.

The Nest Hub is Google's answer to similar smart displays for home use from rivals such as the Facebook Portal and Amazon Echo Show, which has yet launch in Singapore.

Up to six people in the home can be recognised by the Nest Hub and each user will receive personalised information from their Google Calendar, such as reminders and the latest news.

When it is not actively been used, the Nest Hub can act as a photo frame to display images from Google Photos.