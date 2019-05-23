Get ready for Audio House’s sale with vouchers for TNP readers

The Audio House Warehouse Sale is back with bigger savings.

The local electronics and appliances retailer will be clearing its 2018 models, and more than $20 million worth of stock at up to 90 per cent off at its 72 Bendemeer Road flagship showroom from now to Sunday, 12.30pm to 9pm.

This is on top of its promise to provide the lowest-priced electronics items, plus an additional 20 per cent cashback with every $100 spent.

If customers find a lower price elsewhere, Audio House will match that price and still provide the 20 per cent cashback with every $100 spent.

What's more, in collaboration with The New Paper, it is giving TNP readers a $50 e-voucher for each customer.

The e-voucher can be spent on purchases for participating brands and models, to offset $20 with every $100 spent.

To claim the offer, present the cut-out coupon that will appear in TNP tomorrow or register at bit.ly/2JUKmo7

The $50 e-voucher will be credited into your account within five working days and can be used immediately or can be kept for future use. The vouchers do not expire.

Audio House retails all top-brand home appliances, including air-conditioners, television sets, sound systems, fridges, washers, dryers, water heaters, kitchen items such as hobs and hoods, and more.

Some of the hottest deals include the LG Side By Side Fridge With Water Dispenser ($1,970 plus $380 cashback, usual price $2,799), York System 3 Inverter air-conditioner ($1,290 plus $240 cashback, usual price $2,099), Samsung 55" Ultra HDR 4K LED Smart TV ($1,180 plus $220 cashback, usual price $1,899), Onkyo 5.1 Home Theatre System ($510 plus $100 cashback, usual price $899), Dyson Tower Fan ($599 plus $100 cashback, usual price $1,119) and Panasonic Front Load Washer ($590 plus $100 cashback, usual price $1,099).