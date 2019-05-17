Get ready for the revamped GSS

Get your wallets ready because Singapore's longest-running sale is back again this year, from June 21 to July 28.

What was known as the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) for 25 years has been re-branded as GSS: Experience Singapore.

On top of the mega sales and discounts like in previous years, shoppers are now in for a treat with tours around Kampong Glam, a fashion runway in the heart of Orchard Road, and the screening of films by local film-makers.

This year, the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) partnered with One Kampong Gelam, Orchard Road Business Association, Restaurant Association of Singapore, Singapore Furniture Industries Council, and the Textile and Fashion Federation to organise GSS: Experience Singapore.

The nearly six-week long event will feature shopping sprees such as "TGIF", where retailers promote discounts every Friday.

On July 7, the seven per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be absorbed by participating outlets as well.

Compared with previous years, GSS: Experience Singapore is shorter this year and does not extend into August.

This change follows consumer feedback SRA received from the 2018 sale.

TOO LONG

Consumers had felt that the earlier GSS period was too long. Instead of having a sale every day, they wanted a concentrated period of sales.

Ms Angela Cheng, course manager of e-commerce and retail management of the School of Business Management, Nanyang Polytechnic, felt a shorter period might attract more consumers.

She told The New Paper: "A shorter sale period might create hype for consumers to rush for special buys and bargains before the sale ends."