Get in shape while having fun at the new FIT-Sessions

If you are looking to have fun while you get in shape, consider the new and improved FIT-Sessions at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Each session lasts 90 minutes and is broken into three segments: warm-up, the main exercise and a cool-down.

The main exercise includes a functional bodyweight workout, which works on various muscle groups and aims at building muscular strength, agility, balance, control and endurance.

Over time, these exercises aim to help you get stronger and fitter in performing daily activities.

Coach Lum Sook Fong from SuperFit at the Singapore Sports Hub told The New Paper that participants will be given sufficient time in warming up so that they will be physically and mentally prepared for the main exercises.

She said: "With the muscles and mind well-prepared, they will be offered various exercise options (of varying) intensity."

Participants can expect to have a fun and social experience at the sessions. They will be able to take it at their own pace and will have the opportunity to train in pairs or even groups.

"The community that we have here is a very welcoming, fun, inclusive one from all walks of life," said coach Fong.

Get fit and get rewarded when you register for FIT-Sessions and track your fitness progress with the free Experience Sports EXLR Fitness Assessment with the new EXLR app.

FIT Sessions

WHAT New and improved FIT-Sessions

WHERE Singapore Sports Hub

WHEN The session plan for May can be found here: https://mediabank.sportshub.com.sg/documents/Experience-Sports/May19-FIT...