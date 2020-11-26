Get shopping vouchers worth $150k with SPH

Save even more during the year’s biggest sale season with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

As part of its Black Friday & Cyber Monday campaign, BHG, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman and Metro will be giving away shopping vouchers worth over $150,000 to SPH readers.

Expect to receive $30 off with minimum spend of $120 at Gain City (and $100 off with minimum spend of $300 for mattresses at Gain City Megastore @Sungei Kadut), $25 off with minimum spend of $100 at Harvey Norman, and $20 off with minimum spend of $100 at Courts.

Also enjoy $20 off with minimum spend of $160 at BHG, and $10 off with minimum spend of $100 at Metro.

Readers can claim the vouchers today and tomorrow in SPH newspapers, including The New Paper, The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Berita Harian, which will carry QR codes.

Alternatively, visit https://shopforgood.sph.com.sg/black-friday/.

Sign up for an account online and the vouchers will be sent to the reader’s e-mail address.

There are six vouchers across the five retailers, and readers can claim one of each voucher

and redeem from the retailers’ stores from tomorrow to Monday. All vouchers are subject to terms and conditions and are available while stocks last.