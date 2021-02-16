Get special access to three sites with new Fort Siloso tour

One of the installations that tour participants will be granted access to - what is left of the former Siloso Pier and its nearby machine gun casement.

At the end of a short flight of steps in Fort Siloso's Tunnel A Complex lies a submarine mine defence casement, which was used by British troops to prepare and inspect mines for defending Singapore's southern coast during World War II.

While much of the complex - the fort's longest and largest tunnel - is accessible to the public, the casement, about the size of a Housing Board living room, has been off limits. But from later this month, some will be granted special access to it as part of events to mark the 79th anniversary of Singapore's fall.

The Fort Siloso Rediscovery Tour, which features the casement, is one of 17 tours and programmes put together by the National Heritage Board (NHB) and NHB's Museum Roundtable members, citizen historians and heritage enthusiasts.

This year's Battle for Singapore programme runs from Feb 20 to March 14, and aims to remind Singaporeans that the current pandemic is not the first and worst crisis that the country has had to face, said NHB director of international and museum relations Gerald Wee.

Tour participants will also be granted special access to two other installations. The first is what is left of the former Siloso Pier and its neighbouring machine gun casement.

The second is a coastal search light station, one of five serving the fort, and used by British troops to look out for enemy vessels, especially submarines. The lack of a paved path to the search light station means participants will have to descend a steep slope while holding on to safety ropes - one of several measures the Sentosa Development Corporation has introduced to ensure the station could be accessed.

Those interested can sign up for the tours from noon today at www.museums.com.sg