Get your Straits Times on a brand new tablet

The news app is pre-installed on the Samsung tablet.

A brand new tablet with your newspaper loaded onto it daily for you to enjoy at your leisure.

That is what readers of The Straits Times will get at a very special price this Christmas.

On Dec 18, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is launching a new e-paper subscription plan - The Straits Times News Tablet - which comes with an app pre-installed on a Samsung tablet. For $24.90 a month for two years, readers will get a subscription to the e-paper as well as the Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet, which normally retails at $398.

It also functions as a normal tablet that can download and access other apps and surf the Internet. The e-paper can also be downloaded.

Readers can register their interest in the deal online from Dec 9 to 15. Those doing so can receive early- bird privileges and the chance to collect their tablets before Christmas.

"We are constantly looking for ways to connect with our audience so as to better serve them with content from the ST newsroom," said ST editor Warren Fernandez.

Mr Fernandez, also editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/ Tamil Media Group, added that the new Straits Times News Tablet is a bargain.

Early-bird subscribers will be able to collect their tablets from Dec 20 to 22 at Plaza Singapura. They will also get a limited-edition cover for their new devices.

The Straits Times News Tablet package is open to everyone, including existing subscribers.

For inquiries about the tablet, please call SPH on 6388-3838.