Getting their hands dirty for the Gardeners' Cup

Landscape architect Khairullah Abdul Razak (second from left) with members of the team he advises, including Madam Kamisah Atan (far right).

Mr Khairullah Abdul Razak's love for nature inspired him to become a landscape architect.

The 34-year-old, who loved playing with tadpoles as a child, is one of five NParks landscape architects assisting community gardeners competing in the Singapore Garden Festival's Gardeners' Cup.

The festival runs from tomorrow till Aug 3 at Gardens by the Bay.

In the competition, 60 groups of community gardeners will be split into five teams to compete for the best show garden.

Mr Khairullah, who spent six years in Perth, Australia, pursuing a degree in landscape architecture, said: "My experience overseas has influenced the way I guide these community gardeners to design and build their show garden.

"It is always good for everyone to get their hands dirty."

Members of the team he advises range from students to housewives such as Madam Kamisah Atan, 61, who wakes up at 5.30am daily to garden with other residents.

Mr Ignatius Lien, 44, a senior teacher at Boon Lay Secondary School, said students in his Environment Defenders co-curricular activity group help create informative placards for the plants grown by the team.

He said: "The students understand the importance of conserving our environment, and this is their small way of contributing and raising awareness.

"These cards will be featured at the competition plot, and the students will also be helping to construct the garden."

After eight months of planning and seven group meetings, the plants are finally ready to be transferred to the Gardeners' Cup plot, where the team will assemble its show garden.

Mr Khairullah said: "It is all about using the skills you have. I have engineers, veteran growers and students from various educational institutes.

"By tapping on their expertise, I have managed to create a design that reflects their passion and appreciation for nature.

"The team is so proud of what it has done, and it has been a humbling experience to work with such an inspiring group of people."