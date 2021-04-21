Giant tree collapses on Tanglin CC, no one hurt

Students at a pottery lesson in the Tanglin Community Club had just left when a huge tree fell and damaged the roof of its Ceramic Room last Saturday. A pottery teacher and an assistant who were in the room were unhurt. The National Parks Board was alerted to the fallen West Indian locust tree at Malcolm Park beside the community club, at about 8.30pm. The 24m-tall...

The tree was more than 24m tall with a girth of 4.6m. The debris was cleared by 5pm on Monday.

A pottery lesson had just ended at Tanglin Community Club (CC) when a huge tree fell and crashed on the roof of the building last Saturday evening.

A pottery teacher and an assistant were in one of the two rooms damaged by the impact. But it is understood that neither of them nor anyone else was hurt, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

The National Parks Board (NParks) was alerted at 8.30pm to the fallen West Indian locust tree at Malcolm Park beside the community club after a torrential downpour.

Leaves and debris were scattered around the rooms. Rainwater also seeped through the broken roof tiles and damaged part of the ceiling.

Replying to The New Paper's queries yesterday, Tanglin CC management committee chairman Chua Lai Teck said the tree fell at around 8.15pm and damaged the roof of the Ceramic Room in the club. No injuries were reported.

"For the safety of our residents, the affected area was immediately cordoned off for the National Parks Board to remove the fallen tree. We have also suspended all classes held near the incident site," Mr Chua added.

Mr Khoo Ah Kun, 67, a cleaner at Malcolm Park, off Whitley Road, told Shin Min that workers had to saw the huge tree into smaller pieces to clear it.

The tree, which was more than 24m tall with a girth of 4.6m, was cleared by 5pm on Monday.

"People frequently come (to the park) to walk their dogs and exercise. So if another tree falls, someone could get hurt," said Mr Khoo.

As heavy rain caused flash floods across the island last Saturday afternoon, a tree branch fell and smashed the windscreen of a car in Lower Delta Road.

The worst-hit areas were largely in western and central Singapore, such as Dunearn Road near Sime Darby Centre and the park connector along the Ulu Pandan Canal, as water rose in adjacent drains and canals.

Last month, a rain tree, believed to be at least 50 years old, fell and damaged at least three units in Kismis Court, a four-storey condominium in Upper Bukit Timah. No one was injured.

In February, a woman, 38, was killed after a tree fell on her at Marsiling Park.

She was said to be wearing noise-cancelling earbuds at the time. The 20m-tall tree of about 20 years was found to be healthy when last inspected in April last year.