GIC, Temasek "made money" over the years: Indranee Rajah

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and state investor Temasek Holdings "made money over the long term" as their portfolios grew, said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah.

Replying to Mr Henry Kwek (Nee Soon GRC) in Parliament, she cited how GIC achieved an annualised real return of 3.7 per cent for the 20 years ending in March 31, 2017. This is over and above inflation.

Temasek's investments delivered an annualised nominal shareholder return of 6 per cent over the same period, said Ms Indranee. Temasek's net portfolio value rose to $308 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, passing the $300 billion mark for the first time.

NIRC

Ms Indranee said yesterday that Temasek's and GIC's investments benefit Singaporeans through the Net Investment Return Contribution (NIRC) to the annual budget. The NIRC framework allows the government to spend up to 50 per cent of the long-term expected returns from the reserves.

Ms Indranee noted that in FY2018, the NIRC is estimated to be about $15.85 billion, about 18 per cent of overall revenues, making it the single largest source of government revenues.

She added that the NIRC has enabled Singapore to keep taxes low, and keep GST increases at bay for many years.

Mr Kwek asked whether the planned GST hike from 7 to 9 per cent - due some time between 2021 and 2025 - was linked to past investment losses.