Girl, 9, from India among 29 imported cases on Monday

A nine-year-old girl from India was among the 29 coronavirus cases, all imported, confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday. This takes the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,565.

The dependant's pass holder was asymptomatic and had travelled from India.

The imported cases include two Singaporeans and three permanent residents who returned from India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Another two dependant's pass holders were Indian nationals who had travelled from India and the UAE.

There were also two long-term visit pass holders and four work pass holders who arrived from India.

Ten of the cases reported yesterday were work permit holders, of whom six were foreign domestic workers. They arrived from India, Indonesia and Myanmar.

The remaining five cases were short-term visit pass holders. One of them was a 46-year-old Italian man who arrived in Singapore for a work project.

Three had arrived from India and Indonesia to visit family members who are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while the other, an Indian national, was here for study.

Among the new cases, 26 were asymptomatic and detected through proactive screening and surveillance, while three were symptomatic.

They tested positive while serving their stay home notice or while in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 13 cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from three in the week before to two in the past week.

By the numbers

29 New cases

29 Deaths

0 New cases in community

43 Discharged yesterday

29 Imported cases

45 In hospital

59565 Total cases

59256 Total recovered