Schoolgirl found dead at foot of multi-storey carpark

Items left by people on the pavement of the accident scene.

A 13-year-old girl from Hai Sing Catholic School was found motionless at the foot of a multi-storey carpark in Pasir Ris on Wednesday and later pronounced dead.

The incident happened at Block 526 Pasir Ris Street 51 at about 4pm.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the teenager was believed to have been cycling on the sixth storey of the carpark when she lost control of her bicycle while riding down a ramp.

This caused her to crash against the metre-high railing and fall.

The daily added that she was playing with a group of friends in the carpark when the incident happened.

The police said the girl was found motionless when they arrived. Paramedics pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

The case has been classified as unnatural death.

A spokesman for Hai Sing Catholic School told The New Paper yesterday that the school will be providing support to her family.

"The school is deeply saddened by the loss of our student. We are providing support to the student's family, and affected staff and students," the spokesman added.

A domestic helper told Shin Min she had just stepped out of the shower when she heard a sound from outside.

The 39-year-old, who was identified only as Sherry, said she looked out and saw the girl at the foot of the multi-storey carpark.

She then called the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police.

A photo posted on Facebook by a resident of the area later showed a police tent set up at the bottom of the multi-storey carpark.

A single white shoe can be seen near the tent.

When TNP visited the carpark at about 3pm yesterday, only a few cars were seen parked there.

There were no cars on the sixth storey.

A bouquet of flowers along with a stuffed animal, joss sticks, a packet of drink and a packet of noodles were on the pavement of the accident scene.

An Indonesian domestic worker, who wanted to be known only as Ms Yani, 39, said she was doing the dishes when she heard a cry downstairs.

Peeking out from a window in her 10th-storey flat, she saw a couple and an elderly couple, whom she believed to be the girl's parents and grandparents, at the site where the girl fell.

"The younger man repeatedly shouted, while crying, 'Why must you do this to me?'" said Ms Yani.

Police investigations are ongoing.