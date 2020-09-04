Girl who rode down carpark ramp and fell to death was new to cycling

The 13-year-old fell to her death from a multi-storey carpark in Pasir Ris Street 51 on Jan 8.

A girl who fell to her death in January at a multi-storey carpark was riding her friend's fixed-gear bicycle down a slope in the building, police investigations revealed.

Such bicycles generally do not have handbrakes.

The 13-year-old had started to learn to ride a bicycle only when she was in Primary 6 and was still a novice at cycling, the state coroner was told yesterday during an inquiry into her death.

The girl was found motionless on the ground at the multi-storey carpark at Block 526A Pasir Ris Street 51 on the afternoon of Jan 8. She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that a domestic helper, who spotted the girl lying at the foot of the building after hearing a loud noise, called the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police.

Investigations showed that the girl and her classmates had gone to the carpark after school on the day of the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police Gabriel Goh told the court.

The girl watched her friends cycle on fixed-gear bicycles on the sixth and seventh levels of the multi-storey carpark and then tried doing so as well, he said.

Investigations revealed that a friend accompanied the girl on foot initially as she was cycling, said ASP Goh. The friend said the girl had trouble controlling the bicycle when she first got on it.

The friend was then unable to keep up after the girl began cycling down the ramp from the seventh to the sixth level of the building.

The friend asked the girl to turn right, but she continued straight towards the metal railing at the side of the carpark and collided with it, ASP Goh said.

The court heard she was flung out of the building. She had grabbed the railing "momentarily" but could not hold on and fell.

The girl suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to her skull and ribs. An autopsy revealed that the pattern of her injuries was consistent with those resulting from a fall from height, ASP Goh said.