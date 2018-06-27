Giving pupils sporting chance to find passion with JSA

Raziq Aqil Ben Ghazali (front row, third from left) enjoyed the acrobatic movements found in wushu.

After busting out some wushu moves, Raziq Aqil Ben Ghazali asked his father whether he could have a wooden pole to practise with at home.

"I said no because it would have damaged our furniture," Mr Ben Ghazali Abdul Kadin Mohamed, 50, told The New Paper.

But he supported his son's participation in the Chinese martial arts module at the Junior Sports Academy (JSA).

Every Saturday morning, for about 15 weeks, he ferried Raziq from football practice to wushu training sessions.

"Not many Malays join wushu, but I know my son well. He is an energetic boy and likes the acrobatic movements found in wushu," said Mr Ben Ghazali, a general manager at a logistics firm.

Raziq's foray into wushu started in July 2015 when he was a Primary 4 pupil in Juying Primary School. The 13-year-old was in the first batch to graduate from the JSA since the programme was revised in 2015.

The two-year JSA allows pupils to try out two to four sports modules of their choice. Each module spans a school semester, approximately 15 weeks.

Every year, Primary 4 and 5 pupils are nominated by their parents or teachers to join the programme, based on their overall physical abilities.

"They will go through a selection trial that tests them on their general motor abilities such as hand-eye co-ordination, running, jumping and balancing," said Mr Ong Kim Soon, director for Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education of the Student Development Curriculum division in the Ministry of Education.

About 800 pupils are selected for the JSA each year.

Shuttle bus services are provided where necessary to allow the pupils to take part in sports that require specialised facilities. The JSA provides all the equipment needed.

For his sailing module earlier this year, Romulus Tan Jun Rong would leave home at 7am for an hour-long commute from Sembawang to Bedok on the MRT every Saturday.

The 11-year-old from Canberra Primary School completed the last leg of his journey, from Bedok to the National Sailing Centre, via shuttle bus.

Of the 19 sports pupils can try out, Infaza Syara Unaizah Mohd Fazil, 11, chose fencing as one of her modules last year.

The Beacon Primary School pupil would not have taken up the sport if the JSA had not given her the chance to do so.

"Fencing is an expensive sport. I didn't know whether I would pursue it as a career, so it might not have been a good investment," said Infaza, who comes from a single-parent household. She was also exposed to tennis, track and field, and floorball through the JSA.

As she gears up for the Primary School Leaving Examination this year, Infaza is ready to take a stab at yet another sport.

"I will go to a school with a variety of sports. I want to try tchoukball," she added.

The next nomination period for the JSA will be in January and February next year.