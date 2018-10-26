Glitch in Grab app causes rides to cost $6, regardless of destination

The glitch started at about 3.25pm and lasted for an hour yesterday.

A glitch in ride-hailing firm Grab's app caused fares for its JustGrab, GrabCar and GrabShare services to become fixed at $6, regardless of destination, for about an hour yesterday afternoon.

Fares for Grab's carpooling service, GrabHitch, were also frozen at $5.

A driver who wanted to be known only as Mr Guo, 34, told The New Paper he was trying his luck at picking up a passenger before the end of his shift when Grab bookings suddenly start to pour in at about 3.30pm, which was unusual at that hour.

He said: "I was shocked. How come it is $6?"

Curious, Mr Guo accepted one of the bookings, a trip from Choa Chu Kang to Holland Village which would normally have cost about $15, thinking there might have been an error in the price displayed.

But he cancelled it when he realised the fare was indeed $6.

Responding to queries from TNP, a Grab spokesman said yesterday that it had experienced a glitch that affected the computation of fares in the Grab app.

In an updated statement sent at about 10pm, the spokesman said the issue has been resolved and it is investigating the cause of the glitch.

The spokesman added that it will honour the fares for all rides completed during the glitch period and affected drivers who took bookings with lower fares than usual will be compensated.

It has also assured all drivers that their acceptance and cancellation rates were not affected by the glitch.

The spokesman said: "We apologise to all our customers for the inconvenience caused."

Drivers and passengers who posted about the glitch on social media said it started at about 3.25pm.

At about 4.30pm, Grab Singapore responded to several complaints on Twitter saying the app was up and running, though some still faced issues with inaccurate fares even at about 6pm.

A passenger, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chan, told TNP he heard from friends that Grab was offering $6 rides and decided to book a ride from Nee Soon Camp to Paya Lebar Square at about 3.45pm.

The army regular in his 20s, said: "We had a feeling that it was a glitch as the taxi fare on the Grab app and ComfortDelgro's app was around $13 to $16."

After a few tries, a Grab driver picked up Mr Chan and three friends and was surprised to see the $6 fare.

Mr Chan said the driver agreed to them topping up another $4 in cash so he could cover his fuel costs.

He said: "We were unsure if Grab will compensate the drivers, so to be fair, we compensated him so he can avoid unnecessary and troublesome claims."

The glitch had also affected its ride-hailing services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, with users in those countries reporting issues on social media.