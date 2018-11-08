Go cashless when contributing to Share-A-Gift project

Madam Habibi Rosdi receiving a gift from President of The Boy's Brigade Singapore Poh Leong Berg.

Donors can go cashless when contributing to the Boys' Brigade's Christmas charity project this year.

Its collection tins will have PayNow QR codes so that donors can give money virtually.

The donations will go towards the annual Share-A-Gift project which runs from Nov 21 to Dec 17.

Now in its 31st year, the project provides food hampers to the needy and grants their wishes for items.

The Boys' Brigade is one of several charities which have implemented cashless methods in their fundraising efforts.

The Boys' Brigade's latest push builds on last year's efforts to move cash donations online, which has allowed them to reach out to more donors, noted Mr Lui Chong Chee, chairman of The Boys' Brigade's Share-A-Gift project 2018.

Last year, donors started making donations via the NTUC FairPrice online portal.

This year, the project aims to help 41,756 beneficiaries, including 9,053 needy families and individuals who have asked for shoes, clothing and chicken essence under a "Specific Wishes" category.

Madam Habibi Rosdi, 80, is looking forward to receiving a rice cooker.

The retired cleaner lives alone in a one-room rental flat and cannot afford to replace her faulty rice cooker.

Other beneficiaries will receive food hampers with 25 necessities that could last them for at least four months.

Apart from donating via the QR codes at 12 collection points islandwide, the public can also donate food items.

They are located at FairPrice outlets in Ang Mo Kio Hub, Bedok Mall, Junction 8, Bukit Timah Plaza, Jem, Jurong Point, Nex, Kallang Wave Mall, Tampines Mall, Thomson Plaza, Toa Payoh HDB Hub and Warehouse Club.