Go early for Ed Sheeran Divide World Tour 2019 at National Stadium

The Grab drop-off and pick-up points in the map.

If you are attending the Ed Sheeran Divide World Tour tonight, arrive early, ideally two hours before the show starts.

Doors open at 5.30pm.

As a capacity crowd is expected, patrons are strongly encouraged to take public transport.

For ease of entry into the National Stadium, check the gate numbers on your tickets and proceed to the nearest security checkpoint.

Enhanced entry screening measures will be implemented around the stadium.

To ensure a seamless event admission, avoid bringing bulky items and bring only what you need.

Only tickets purchased via Sports Hub Tix are valid for entry.

To gain admission, provide the ticket(s), the booking confirmation, a valid photo ID matching the name on the ticket(s) and a letter of authorisation issued by Sports Hub Tix if applicable.

If tickets are purchased under a single name, everyone in the group must enter with the purchaser.

If the ticket is a gift, a letter of authorisation must be obtained and presented.

For those with private car arrangements, please note the Grab drop-off and pick-up points in the map:

* Point A, the bay opposite Singapore Sports Hub Car Park E1.

* Point B, the bay opposite Singapore Indoor Stadium taxi stand 128.

Please note that no photography or videography of the concert is allowed.

For safety reasons, children under 12 are not allowed into the standing pen areas. - SERAFINA BASCIANO

FYI

WHAT: Ed Sheeran Divide World Tour 2019

WHEN: Tonight, 8pm, doors open at 5.30pm

WHERE: The National Stadium