Goh Chok Tong undergoes angioplasty for blood flow

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong on Tuesday underwent an angioplasty to restore blood flow in his arteries.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the 78-year-old said he was back in the office and apologised for having to cancel some events.

He wrote: "Went for my annual medical check-up last week and discovered narrowing of some arteries. On doctors' advice, went for angioplasty. It is a common procedure especially for those around my age.

"I am now back in my office. With stronger blood flows, I expect to be better than before.

"Will have to cancel some events in the meantime though. Sorry for that."

Mr Goh, who was Prime Minister from 1990 to 2004, took the opportunity to encourage the public to go for regular medical check-ups.

"As they say, prevention is better than cure. So watch your diet, as I will with mine!" he said.