Going blue to show support
The Marina Bay Sands and about 30 landmarks, including the Esplanade, Gardens by the Bay and The Arts House, were lit up in blue last night as part of the #SeeItBlue movement, which highlights mental health.
It is also a mark of solidarity with the global #MakeItBlue movement to celebrate the efforts of front-line workers such as cleaners and public transport drivers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
