Gojek announces driver rewards programme

Ride-hailing platform Gojek announced yesterday it will be launching a rewards programme for its drivers in Singapore.

Drivers who have completed 1,000, 2,500 and 5,000 trips since Gojek's launch in Singapore will be offered enhanced benefits and decals that mark their trip milestones.

This came as the Jakarta-based company announced that it has reached 10 million rides in Singapore, six months after launching its service here.

Mr Raditya Wibowo, Gojek's global head of transport, said: "Response from the driver community has been extremely positive, with many new driver-partners coming on board our platform every day."

Student Bryan Seah, 21, told The New Paper that Gojek's introduction in Singapore gives him another option when travelling, instead of just its rival, fellow ride-hailing service Grab.

"Now, I just switch between Grab and Gojek to get the better deal," he said.

Asked if competition from Gojek had affected its business, a Grab spokesman told TNP that it has not seen any impact on its business to date.

The spokesman said: "We welcome competition. We believe more choice in the market enables innovation and promotes a higher level of service."

Singapore University of Social Sciences urban transport expert Park Byung Joon said that while 10 million is a "good number" - one that shows Gojek is starting to have a footing here - the more important statistic should be how much the number of rides increases monthly.

"This way, we can see if the growth has been consistent even in recent months," he added.

Associate Professor Park does not believe the increased competition will keep ride-hailing prices down.

"Right now, Grab and Gojek are not profitable yet. Their prices can't go down any more or it will hamper profitability.

"Rather than prices, they can differentiate themselves through availability and waiting time, or other services like food delivery."