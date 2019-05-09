Gojek driver in dispute video gets LTA warning

A screenshot from the video taken by Mr Kamaruzzaman Abdul Latiff.

The Gojek driver involved in a dispute caught on a viral video has been issued a warning by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) over the incident.

The warning was issued to private hire car driver Kamaruzzaman Abdul Latiff for the unauthorised recording and disclosure of a video, taken in his vehicle, of himself and a female passenger, LTA said yesterday.

The spat occurred on Jan 29 and LTA summoned Mr Kamaruzzaman for an interview in early February.

An LTA spokesman said: "LTA would like to remind all taxi drivers and private hire car drivers that they are not allowed to make recordings within their vehicles without LTA's approval or disclose recordings to unauthorised personnel.

"This is to ensure commuter privacy, safety and protection of personal data."

Mr Kamaruzzaman declined to comment when approached by The Straits Times.

The conditional warning that he has received from LTA requires him to maintain a clean record for the next 12 months.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Kamaruzzaman did not chalk up enough points under the Vocational Licence Demerit Points System to warrant a revocation of his licence.

A vocational licence may be revoked if there are more than 20 demerit points awarded within 24 months against the licence holder.

Mr Kamaruzzaman, 49, had shared the seven-minute clip on the Gojek Singapore Community Facebook page on Jan 31, showing a heated exchange with a female passenger over the Electronic Road Pricing gantries during a ride.

He had picked the woman up from Block 251, Bishan Street 22 at about 7am and was to drop her off at Coleman Street.

At one point in the video, the passenger screams, claiming that Mr Kamaruzzaman had locked the car door on purpose and intended to kidnap her, adding later that he did not want to let her alight from the vehicle when they could not settle their dispute.

A Gojek spokesman said in February that a fair outcome had been reached between Mr Kamaruzzaman and the passenger, and that it considered the matter concluded.