Gojek rolls out $15 ride vouchers for its users to get vaccinated

Commuters going for their Covid-19 vaccinations can now use two vouchers worth $15 each that ride-hailing firm Gojek Singapore is giving out to its users.

The vouchers can be used to book rides to and from vaccination centres around the island.

The aim is to help make sure that those who need transportation to vaccination sites are able to get it, Gojek said in a statement yesterday.

The pair of ride vouchers will automatically be added to every user's Gojek account yesterday and be available for use through Aug 31.

SUBSIDISED

With each voucher, riders can book a subsidised ride for pick-up or drop-off at their appointed vaccination centre, polyclinic or clinic.

New users who download the Gojek app and sign up with the platform between yesterday and Aug 31 will also receive the vouchers in their Gojek accounts, in addition to a discount voucher usually extended to all new users.

Earlier this month, the company partnered with Tan Tock Seng Hospital to distribute ride vouchers to hospital employees, as part of GoHeroes, an ongoing initiative to support healthcare workers.

Last year, Gojek extended the ride vouchers to all nine public hospitals.