Gojek starts to roll out in Singapore with beta app

(Above) Gojek president Andre Soelistyo; its global head of transport Raditya Wibowo; DBS group head of strategy and planning Shee Tse Koon and DBS head of ecosystems Gene Wong.

After months of anticipation, Indonesian ride-hailing company Gojek launched the beta version of its mobile application in Singapore yesterday.

Access to the beta app will be granted to users in batches on a first-come, first-served basis, with the company expecting to ramp up to hundreds of thousands of users by the end of the beta period.

During the initial phase, rides will be limited to trips starting and ending within a specific area, including parts of Jurong East, Ang Mo Kio, the Central Business District, Sentosa, Changi and Punggol.

Gojek said this is to better manage supply and demand, and it expects to eventually serve the whole island.

It did not say when the beta period will end. A full launch is expected early next year.

Gojek president Andre Soelistyo, 35, said: "We are launching in beta for now, while we fine-tune our service to make sure it meets the high standards expected by Singaporeans."

DBS Bank and POSB customers will be given priority access and will receive exclusive discounts and promotional codes during the beta.

Fares will be fixed for the first few weeks, with riders being charged a $2.70 base fare and 65 cents for each kilometre. Dynamic pricing will be introduced later, Gojek said.

A pre-registration portal for drivers set up last month drew tens of thousands of sign-ups.

Gojek global head of transport Raditya Wibowo said it is adding hundreds of new drivers daily without revealing the number of drivers on the app.

Gojek charges a 20 per cent commission, the same as Grab.

It is also leveraging its tie-up with DBS so drivers can withdraw their earnings anytime, a feature other platforms have also introduced.