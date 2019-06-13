Good attitude helps him cope with mental, physical illness

Steven said a four-pronged approach is needed to deal with mental illness - medication, coping strategies, social support and a healthy lifestyle.

His condition affected not just his mental and emotional health but also took a toll on his physical well-being.

Steven (not his real name), 50, who has been suffering from schizoaffective disorder since he was 18, struggled with delusions of grandeur and mood swings.

When he was younger, Steven would have mood swings once a week and need two to three days to recover.

He constantly craved soft drinks, drinking two to three bottles daily.

When he was 40, he was diagnosed with diabetes.

Three years later, he had glaucoma, an eye disease.

Due to his diabetes, Steven would suffer from dry, itchy skin and have very high cholesterol.

"I had to go to the toilet every five minutes. It made me feel depressed and embarrassed," he said.

He felt hopeless, fearing he might go blind from glaucoma or have his leg amputated from diabetes.

"I sometimes hoped I would not live too long," he said.

"Life seemed meaningless."

In more than 30 years, he has worked a variety of jobs. From a waiter, to a factory operator, a security guard, to a cleaner, among others.

Steven's mental illness sometimes affected his work.

He said: "I would lose my temper easily, and many employers would not want to hire me because they knew something was wrong with me.

"I just wish they could have been more understanding."

He is now recovering well from both his mental and physical illnesses with the help of the Singapore Association for Mental Health's Oasis Day Centre.

STAYING UPBEAT

His mood swings have been reduced to once a month, and he has returned to a regular urinary cycle and is taking regular medication to keep his cholesterol down.

Keeping a positive attitude helped him control his diet and stay away from sweet drinks.

Steven said coping with mental illness is like a four-legged table.

"The four legs are medication, coping strategies, social support and a healthy lifestyle.

"If any one leg is missing, the table becomes unstable."

He believes this is not just the case for mental illness but for physical illness as well.

He said: "A positive mental attitude has helped me not only in my mental illness, but my diabetes as well. I always had hope my diabetes could be treated well. It is important to keep a positive attitude."