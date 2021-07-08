Good health reasons for different measures for vaccinated people

The crowd size could be doubled to 500 people for events such as cinema screenings if they are all fully vaccinated.

There are good public health reasons for having differentiated Covid-19 measures for fully vaccinated people, as those who have gone for the jab have good protection against the infection and severe illness, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

"Therefore, you don't need to have such strict measures applied to a vaccinated person or to groups of vaccinated persons," he added at a virtual press conference.

He was outlining the plan by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 to allow those who have been vaccinated to face less restrictions after half the population is inoculated - this milestone is expected to be achieved by the end of this month.

For instance, the group size for higher-risk activities like dining in at eateries could be increased to eight if all in the group are fully vaccinated. Otherwise, the cap will remain at five people.

Separately, the crowd size could be doubled to 500 people for events such as cinema screenings, congregational worship, Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events, live performances, spectator sports and wedding solemnisations - if they are all fully vaccinated.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the task force, said it is mindful there are people who opt not to be vaccinated as they face adverse effects from the vaccine, or because they are not eligible for vaccinations, for instance children aged 12 and below.

Some guidelines will be worked out to allow people in this group to dine in groups of eight, for instance, or to attend an event if they take a pre-event test, he added.

Some exemptions may also be made for children, but up to a cap.

This is because from a public health perspective, the risk of severe illness for children is much lower, he said.

Fully vaccinated individuals are those who have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccines.

Those who have recovered from Covid-19 and have developed immunity against the virus would also qualify, but not those who have received the Sinovac jab.

Separately, the Ministry of Health said from next Friday, over-the-counter antigen rapid tests, currently sold only at designated pharmacies, will be sold at supermarkets and convenience stores. Restrictions capping the sale of such kits to 10 a person will also be lifted.