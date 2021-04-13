Google and Apple top Singapore’s Best Employers list

Google came in first in the ranking of top 200 Singapore's Best Employers 2021.

Employers' overall management of the Covid-19 crisis in Singapore was generally seen positively by employees, although some did better than others, according to the results of a survey published today.

The ranking of the top 200 Singapore's Best Employers 2021, among companies and institutions with at least 200 employees, was released by The Straits Times and global research company Statista.

Technology giants Google and Apple came in first and second respectively, followed by retailer Adidas Singapore, educational institute Singapore American School, and fellow tech giant Amazon.

More than 9,000 people responded to the online survey conducted in August and September last year, whittling down a long list of more than 1,700 eligible employers across 26 industries.

Employers were given a score based primarily on whether staff would recommend them to a friend or family member. The top score was 8.62, while the score for 200th place was 6.86.

Mr Warren Fernandez, ST editor and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English, Malay and Tamil Media Group, said: "Our would-you-recommend-your-employer approach, developed by Statista, has thrown up interesting findings.

"It reveals companies where staff have a sense of purpose and commitment, feel valued, and not only want to stay, but would also recommend others sign up too. That's a powerful endorsement."

Statista senior analyst Christina Pittas noted that about 70 per cent of the employers on last year's inaugural list of 150 best employers are also on this year's list, which suggests that companies in Singapore are managing the crisis well, despite the challenges they are facing.

HIGH SATISFACTION

Industries with greater resilience or advantage during the pandemic, such as semiconductors and electronics, drugs and biotechnology, insurance and logistics, showed relatively high levels of employee satisfaction.

When broken down into level of employment - from trainee to supervisor - lower-level employees were generally less satisfied than higher-level employees. Also, women tended to display slightly lower levels of satisfaction than men, across the three statements.

Commenting on the survey findings on how employees felt their employers managed Covid-19, Institute for Human Resource Professionals chief executive Mayank Parekh said it is important not to adopt a one-size-fits-all approach to employee communication.