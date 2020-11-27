Got talent? You can be part of Chingay 2021

Singapore residents will get a chance to take part in next year's fully digital Chingay parade as part of a community engagement campaign called Jalan Jalan with Chingay.

The annual Chingay Parade will return next year, but will go fully digital for the first time.

And Singapore residents will get a chance to take part in the parade as part of a community engagement campaign called Jalan Jalan with Chingay, said the People's Association (PA) in a statement yesterday.

Individuals and groups can submit a one-minute video showcasing their hidden talents for the We've Got Talent category, or a video of their singing prowess for the Sing With Me category.

There is also a dance competition which aims to showcase young people performing dance numbers that combine different elements of local dance cultures - jazzed up with their unique styles and interpretations.

The organisers will select video submissions from any of these categories to win prizes and feature in the Chingay show, which will be broadcast on Feb 20 at 8pm.

The Jalan Jalan with Chingay campaign is also encouraging people to design their own Chingay floats and costumes in a segment dubbed Let's Build A Float and Sew (So) Stylo.

The programmes are expected to launch next month.

Fans of products designed and made locally can buy them online at the Chingay Mama Shop from January.

Those who submit video and design entries could see their submissions featured on Chingay TV - a microsite that compiles videos submitted by the community.

With the theme "Light of Hope", next year's Chingay - running for the 49th year - will be broadcast on TV, social media and online platforms, said the PA statement.

DBS Singapore will return as a corporate partner for Chingay 2021 to support community outreach efforts, it added.

PA chief executive director Lim Hock Yu said: "The Chingay theme is about how each and every one of us in the community represents a sparkle of light to bring hope and warmth to one another. It reflects our core belief that as we unite as a community, we will emerge stronger together."