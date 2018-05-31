Govt aims to reduce smoking rate to below 10%

An automatic smoking machine that collects harmful substances of cigarettes at the Health Sciences Authority's Cigarette Testing Laboratory

She picked up the habit out of curiosity and one year later, the 19-year-old, who wanted to be known only as Miss Ang, smokes a pack of 20 cigarettes a day.

The student has tried to quit multiple times but failed.

A video shown during a student engagement session organised by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) yesterday may finally see her kicking the habit.

The session was held in conjunction with World No Tobacco Day, observed on May 31.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, the guest of honour at the event, said the Government has set a target to reduce the smoking prevalence rate in Singapore to below 10 per cent by 2020. The rate was at 12 per cent last year, a drop from 18.3 per cent in 1992.

"We must continue to strengthen our efforts so that the smoking rate does not creep back up," Mr Amin said.

"We are committed to set an ambitious target, a stretch target no doubt, but a target that is worth working on."

In addition to current smoking control measures, a new public education campaign for youth will be launched by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) in the second half of this year.

The World Health Organisation has said people who have not started smoking by the age of 21 are unlikely to pick up the habit subsequently.

"We will go to schools, places where youth congregate, and we will make sure the message is clear," Mr Amin said.

The video shown yesterday was about a former smoker who had his vocal cords removed due to laryngeal cancer.

A shot showing a hole that had been cut into his throat to allow him to breathe drew gasps from the roughly 80 students who attended the session.

Participants also visited the Health Science Authority's Cigarette Testing Laboratory, learning about the harmful chemicals found in cigarettes and how they are tested.

EFFECTIVE

Miss Ang, who will keep trying to quit smoking, said: "I think it is useful, the videos and all, because it is scary for me."

With its prevention and cessation efforts, the HPB engaged about 70,000 youth last year, Mr Amin said.

The new anti-smoking campaign will be multi-pronged, reaching out to youth through social media and other activities.

"People realise smoking cigarettes is bad, but we also see an emerging trend of people being influenced by what they read on social media," Mr Amin said.

"We will ensure that facts prevail. We need to constantly share... our findings so (young people) don't get misled, and they can also share their knowledge and inform other people, their friends, family members about the dangers of smoking."