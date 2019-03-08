Govt to relax CPF rules for buying older HDB flats

Changes in the Central Provident Fund (CPF) loan rules on the purchase of older Housing Board resale flats will be announced soon for implementation in May this year, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

At issue is the restriction on using CPF to buy flats with less than 60 years of lease remaining. About 90,000 of the total stock of about one million HDB flats are more than 40 years old.

"Some banks take reference from these CPF restrictions when assessing how much loan to extend. As a result, both the CPF and loan quantums may be reduced for the purchase of such flats,"said Mr Wong.

SAFEGUARD

While the CPF rule is intended to safeguard the retirement adequacy of those who buy older flats, its design has led to some unintended consequences, he noted.

"For example, if a buyer would like to buy a 39-year-old flat, he can use full CPF; but one year later, because you hit this less-than-60-years requirement, the amount of CPF will be restricted. And there is no good reason why this should be so just because the flat became one year older," he said in Parliament.

"In fact, the focus should not be on the remaining lease of the flat. What we want to ensure is that buyers purchase flats with leases that are long enough to last them for life. If that is done, we can relax CPF usage rules, even if the remaining lease is less than 60 years."

He had said in August last year that his ministry is looking into how to let buyers of shorter-lease flats dip deeper into CPFs for their purchase, without compromising their retirement savings.

Ms Tricia Song, Colliers International head of research for Singapore said one possible change could involve ensuring the balance lease of the flat covers the buyer up to a certain age.

"For example, the use of CPF funds may be fully allowed for buying flats with leases under 60 years as long as the remaining lease can cover the buyer up to the pre-determined age, say 90 or 95 years old. Failing which, a pro-rated formula can be applied on the use of CPF funds," she said.