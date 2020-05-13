Govt studying whether family visits can resume after June 1

It is with great caution that the Government is studying whether to allow people to visit their relatives after June 1, when the Covid-19 circuit breaker measures are lifted.

"We recognise that many people would like to visit their family members," said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the outbreak.

"Many parents and grandparents miss their children and grandchildren," he added, acknowledging that virtual video calls or phone calls are not the same as being physically present.

The authorities understand this desire to be physically connected again, he said.

"While we would like to allow them to see one another... we have to be quite cautious in moving on such a measure.

"Particularly when it comes to the elderly, because we all know that they are vulnerable, and if they were to catch the virus, the disease is potentially lethal for them."

Mr Wong was speaking at a virtual press conference yesterday.

Singapore's stricter social distancing measures came into force on April 7 and the circuit breaker period, as it was called, was extended to June 1.

IF SENIORS NEED HELP

As part of the moves to curb the spread of the coronavirus, all social gatherings with friends and family members who do not live in the same household have had to stop.

People, however, can still visit their elderly relatives if these seniors need help with their daily needs.