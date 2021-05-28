GovTech employee, four cleaners among 14 new community cases

A Government Technology Agency (GovTech) employee and four cleaners were among 14 cases in the community reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The worker at statutory board GovTech was one of three unlinked cases and was last at work on May 7.

The second was a 67-year-old retiree who developed a cough and runny nose on Tuesday and went to the doctor that day, while a migrant worker working at Harvest @ Woodlands is the third.

The 42-year-old Bangladesh national, who had his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on May 14, is employed by Teng Feng Engineering and works at the dormitory but is not linked to a cluster of five cases there.

Meanwhile, one of the four cleaners reported yesterday works at Henry Park Primary School and is linked to the Pacific Law cluster, which now has seven cases.

The 76-year-old, who got both shots of the vaccine, is a family member of three cases and was placed under quarantine on May 22.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The remaining three cleaners work for Hong Ye Group at Changi Business Park and are linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster, which has expanded to six cases.

Twelve of the community cases are linked to previous patients.

Two new clusters with three cases each were added by MOH, taking the total number of active clusters here to 34.

Separately, MOH announced tighter border control measures for travellers from Australia's Victoria state yesterday.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with a travel history in Victoria within the last 21 days before departing for Singapore will be subject to a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival.

They will also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) at their place of residence and take a PCR test before the end of the SHN period.

Short-term travellers holding an air travel pass with travel history to Victoria within the last 21 days before departing for Singapore will be barred from entering.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.

By the numbers

24 New cases

14 New cases in community

1 New case in dormitories

9 Imported cases

245 In hospital

61357 Total recovered

12 Discharged yesterday

32 Deaths

61940 Total cases