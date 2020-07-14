GP suspended 22 months for prescribing ‘thousands of sleeping pills’

MOH had issued administrative guidelines in October 2008 on prescribing hypnotics, warning doctors to be careful in prescribing such drugs.

A general practitioner has been suspended for 22 months for not providing six patients with appropriate care, including not referring them to a specialist in a timely manner.

Dr Tan Joong Piang had prescribed thousands of sleeping pills, or hypnotics, to them for more than a decade.

Dr Tan, who worked at United Medical Practitioners at Block 201B Tampines Street 21, also did not keep sufficient details of their conditions and treatments in his records.

A complaint was made against him on Dec 21, 2012, by the Singapore Medical Council, which had been given information by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Feb 29 that year on his prescribing patterns for hypnotics, such as dormicum and diazepam.

The disciplinary tribunal's published grounds for decision released last week did not state when Dr Tan was informed of the complaint - just that his written explanation was given on March 26, 2016, and he was told on June 9, 2017, that he would face a disciplinary hearing.

Dr Tan pleaded guilty to the charges.

Dr Tan had provided these patients with thousands of hypnotic tablets such as dormicum and diazepam for more than a decade.

Patient 1 received a total of 3,290 tablets in 125 prescriptions over a period of more than 12 years.

Patient 2 received 4,100 tablets in 142 prescriptions over more than 13 years.

Patient 3 was given 3,582 tablets in 232 prescriptions over more than 12 years.

Patient 4 received 1,235 tablets over 59 occasions over more than 10 years.

Patient 5 was given 1,264 tablets in 50 prescriptions over more than 10 years.

Patient 6 was prescribed 2,018 tablets on 123 occasions over more than 14 years.

According to the charges against him, Dr Tan, who has been practising for 38 years, also "allowed the patient and/or the patient's proxies to collect hypnotics without seeing a physician, on various occasions".

In Dr Tan's defence, his lawyer said none of the patients were drug addicts and none had developed a dependence or addiction to the hypnotics, or other ill effects.

The tribunal decided that a fair penalty was 33 months' suspension but reduced it by a third because of the long delay in prosecuting the doctor. This means he will be suspended for a total of 22 months. He also has to pay the cost of the proceedings and give a written undertaking not to reoffend.

The tribunal said its decision was based on several factors, including the patients' advanced ages, with the youngest aged 57 and the oldest aged 81, at the time of the last prescription.

The tribunal said: "The elderly is an especially vulnerable class of persons, for which the potential risks of drug tolerance and dependency would be amplified."