Grab and Facebook employees found infected with coronavirus

Grab is working with the authorities for contact tracing.

Ride-hailing company Grab Holdings and technology giant Facebook have each confirmed that one of their employees has been infected with the coronavirus.

Both cases were from their Marina One offices.

A spokesman for Grab said that one of its employees, based in its office in Marina One West Tower, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The employee is in hospital receiving treatment.

"Grab will be providing this employee and his family support and guidance during this challenging time," said the spokesman.

All levels of Grab's Marina One offices were closed immediately and deep cleaning and disinfection began on Saturday.

The employees in the affected offices have been asked to work from home until tomorrow.

The infected employee had also visited Grab's office in Thailand last week.

Grab's office in United Business Centre II in Bangkok was closed for cleaning as a precaution.

SANITISED

The Marina One building management has been informed of the case and it has sanitised the lifts and the common areas in the West Tower throughout the weekend.

Grab said the employee did not interact with any frontline staff or visit or work at any of the frontline offices.

The company also said it is working with the authorities for contact tracing with employees and other people who may have came into contact with the affected employee.

Separately, Facebook said in a statement that one of its employees in its Marina One office tested positive for the virus last Friday.

A spokesman for Facebook said: "We have immediately closed the affected areas for deep cleaning and advised employees based in the affected area to work from home until March 13."

Facebook said the infected employee was in the Singapore office only on Feb 28 in the last 14 days.

The spokesman said the employee had visited Facebook's London office from Feb 24 to 26 and that office was also closed immediately for cleaning,until yesterday.

Employees at the London office were also asked to work from home last Friday and through the weekend.