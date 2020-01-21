Grab driver takes passengers to police over 'intimate behaviour'

A photo of the alleged Grab driver talking to police, taken by the passenger.

A Grab driver allegedly drove a married couple to the police station after accusing them of behaving intimately in her car, only for the officer to tell her that no offence had taken place.

Ride-hailing firm Grab told The New Paper yesterday it is aware of the incident and that investigations are ongoing.

"We encourage all users on our platform to treat one another with respect and kindness," the spokesman added.

The alleged incident involved Mr Kohji Toh, who took to Facebook last Wednesday to vent his frustrations. He said he had made a Grab booking to go to an appointment with his wife.

Mr Toh, who also spoke to citizen journalism website Stomp, said: "I booked a Grab from my place in Yishun to go to a business appointment at Defu Lane with my wife at about 4.40pm."

During the ride, his wife had a headache and wanted to lean her head on his shoulder and hug his arm to try and sleep.

But the driver had other ideas.

She warned them to "behave themselves" and told him he should sit to the other corner to be separated from his wife while in her car, said Mr Toh.

When Mr Toh asked the driver why he should do so, she told him that they were "behaving too intimately" in her car.

Mr Toh said he was shocked and told the driver that the woman was his wife.

He added: "She told us to behave ourselves, but I didn't even touch my wife. Both of my hands were on my phone."

According to him, the driver threatened to call the police, saying they were breaking the law.

"I know we weren't, so I told her to go ahead," said Mr Toh.

She did so, and was directed to a police station in Sengkang.

Upon reaching the station, the driver allegedly told the police the couple had been behaving intimately and that it had affected her driving.

However, according to Mr Toh, the police told her the couple had done nothing wrong.

Mr Toh said: "The police said we did nothing wrong since we didn't expose any parts of our body and we weren't touching any sensitive areas."

He described feeling insulted.

"There's nothing wrong with my wife wanting to hold my arm or lie on my shoulder," he said.