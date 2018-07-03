Grab drivers grab groceries in supermarket dash

Grab driver Goh Chang Teck, (left) and his friend, Ms Cheryl Chua, checking out their items at Fairprice Xtra at Changi Business Park last Friday.

Given 12 minutes to grab $1,000 worth of groceries, Grab driver Goh Chang Teck, 25, loaded his supermarket trolley with packets of instant coffee.

It was his way of thanking his father, a coffee addict.

Mr Goh was among eight winners in the #Better365: Supermarket Sweep Contest organised by the ride-hailing firm to reward its drivers.

They were allowed a family member or friend to help in the event at FairPrice Xtra in Changi Business Park last Friday.

During the 12 minutes, they could grab a maximum of any five items, except for alcohol, cigarettes or electronics.

Mr Goh and his partner Cheryl Chua, 25, a friend from Nanyang Polytechnic, grabbed $999.70 worth of groceries, filling his trolley with multiple bags of instant coffee from different brands like Owl and Old Town White Coffee.

He also loaded up on sundries like rice, snacks and other household items.

Said Mr Goh: "My father is a coffee addict and I saw this as a way to show my appreciation for what he has sacrificed for me to bring me up."

Another winner, Ms Siti Nurashika Mohd Ali, 36, is a single mum of three children aged 11, seven and four.

She and her best friend, Mr Muhammad Farhan Hanafi, 30, a limo driver who also drives for Grab, had recced the supermarket the day before.

Ms Siti, who has been driving for Grab for two years, grabbed $999.40 worth of items, including snacks, frozen food, instant noodles and packet drinks.

She said: "We wanted to make sure we didn't waste time deciding what to get."

Another participant, Ms Lee Eng Nah, 39, picked up $824 worth of products.

A single mother who works two jobs to support her five children, she had her eldest daughter, Amanda Neo, 19, tag along to help out.

Ms Lee said: "After getting essentials like rice and detergent, we were able to pick things we usually can't afford like frozen fried chicken and facial wash for the kids."

Miss Neo added: "It was fun. It's the most we have exercised in a long time."