Grab expands care package to delivery riders

As the coronavirus crisis continues to escalate, delivery riders working with ride-hailing company Grab will be able to tap into its expanded care package.

Under this package, riders who are under quarantine orders or hospitalised will receive a one-time allowance of $200 from NTUC's Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit (UFSE) and at least $100 as a one-off allowance from Grab.

This is on top of the $100 daily allowance riders will be receiving from the Government.

Grab drivers were offered a similar package effective Feb 1. Besides $200 from UFSE, they will get up to $500 as a one-off allowance from Grab and rental waiver.

At a Chinese New Year lunch attended by about 800 Grab drivers and riders at Suntec City Convention Centre yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary described drivers and delivery riders as front-line services.

He said while it is understandable that riders and drivers are worried about being infected or having their business affected, the authorities are working with the National Taxi Association and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association to put together more support measures.

Mr Yee Wee Tang, country head for Grab Singapore, said it is also working on additional measures to support those who are on leave of absence.

National Trades Union Congress assistant director-general Ang Hin Kee said drivers were concerned over the lack of customers and many were working longer hours to ensure they can make ends meet.

Mr Ang said that in this period, they can take courses to improve themselves.

Mr Yee also announced a set of training courses to help drivers be better equipped to drive safely and stay relevant in the digital world.

At the sidelines of the event, Dr Puthucheary assured Singaporeans that public transport networks will continue to run.

He said: "I know that operators, workers and front-line staff have taken steps, making sure that they are healthy and are safe in discharging their duties.

"We've also increased the frequency and effectiveness of the cleaning, to give the public the reassurance that our public transport system will continue to serve them."